Dearborn Library accepting entries for Teen Art Contest & Show

DEARBORN – Dearborn teenagers are invited to showcase their visual artistic talents by submitting their artwork for entry in the Dearborn Public Library’s upcoming display, “What Dearborn Means to Me.”

Dearborn artists between the ages of 13 and 18 will be selected to share their works in the Teen Art Contest & Show scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. April 30 at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

Those interested in showcasing their artwork can submit their work by completing the form online. All art submissions must be submitted to the HFCL by 8 p.m. April 1. Entries will only be accepted at the HFCL branch.

Library staff will consider entries from most artistic mediums, including sculpture, painting, photography, and other forms of artwork focused on the theme “What Dearborn Means to Me.” Teens who submit an entry will be entered in a contest to win prizes.

Selected artwork will be on display in the HFCL Rotunda gallery beginning April 30. Visitors can vote on their favorite artwork.

For more information about this event, go to DearbornLibrary.org or call 313-943-2345.