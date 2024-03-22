Dearborn to host Arts & Crafts events for senior citizens at COMPAC in March

DEARBORN – The Department of Parks & Recreation Senior Services Division will host two free community Arts and Crafts events for seniors on March 25 and 27 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

The Dearborn Seniors Craft Show will be held in the Lincoln Ballroom from noon to 7 p.m. March 25.

Nearly 50 vendors will display items created across various artistic mediums at this event. The show will feature paintings, jewelry, hand-crafted soap and skin care products, porcelain and stained glass, crocheted and knitted products, plant terrariums, shadow boxes and frames, beadwork, and Lego art for purchase.

Senior Services will host the Family Spring Craft Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 in the COMPAC lobby.

Parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren are invited to create their own unique crafts together. All materials will be provided, and pre-registration is not required.

To learn more or participate in Ford Center events, go to DearbornFordCenter.com or call 313-943-2412.