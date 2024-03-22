Retiring Southgate reserve officers honored

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Retiring volunteer reserve Sgt. Timothy Bastain, with six years of service, and Lt. Leo Luce, with 24 years of service, were honored at the March 20 City Council study session.

Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said the Southgate reserve unit is instrumental in helping the city with its public safety needs.

“They are always there for us when we need them, whether it’s a weather emergency, helping direct traffic or at the Heritage Day parade, school festivals or football games,” he said. “Without them augmenting our staff we couldn’t do this.”