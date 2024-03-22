Tlaib secures federal money for district projects

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District) announced March 6 that she secured more than $17 million for community water, health, workplace, environmental and other projects for Michigan’s 12th District.

Tlaib said the projects will improve the lives of residents by providing flood recovery resources, workplace development, neighborhood revitalization and climate action to decrease pollution.

Wayne County will receive $4 million for a multi-city lead service line replace project, as well as $1 million for the Metro Detroit “After the Storm” Flood Recovery Project prompted by the expansive cleanup needed following the June 2021 100-year storm.

A $500,000 Workforce Educational Resource and Development Center will be built in Dearborn as part of a Leaders Advancing Healthy Communities initiative.

Dearborn will receive $500,000 for the Dearborn Industrial Green Beltway project designed to mitigate past industrial pollution and to contain new environmental contaminants.

In addition, Dearborn Heights will receive $500,000 to help replace the Beech Daly fire station that was built on unstable fill that is currently shifting and has compromised the integrity of the current building.