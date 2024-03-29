Telegraph Road project near Eureka Road will have one lane open April 8

TAYLOR — Work on the US-24/I-75 connector has been delayed until April 8 because planned utility work is taking longer than expected.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $18.5 million to replace two bridges and improve four bridges on US-24 Telegraph Road from the connector to Mercier Avenue, north of Eureka Road, along with repairs to the connector between I-75 and Eureka Road.

Beginning April 8, northbound Telegraph Road will be reduced to one lane through late fall from Pennsylvania Road to north of Eureka for bridge replacement over the Frank and Poet Drain. There will not be a designated detour but drivers may want to avoid the area.

The northbound connector between I-75 and Telegraph Road is currently closed for bridge and road repairs through late fall. Traffic is detoured via northbound I-75, past the connector, to northbound Southfield Road, then westbound I-94 to northbound US-24.

In 2025, work will be performed on the southbound side of Telegraph near Eureka and the southbound I-75 connector to rebuild and repairs bridges.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 263 jobs.