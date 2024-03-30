Crafts at the COMPAC draw families during spring break

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Families enjoyed a warm indoor spring break craft event March 27 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, tucked away from the winter-like winds outside.

Volunteers from the Dearborn Senior Center sponsored and ran the event to offer a creative outlet for parents and children looking for a fun activity during the week away from their regular routine.

Volunteer Debra Smith said they sponsor craft events twice a year, during both the spring and winter holiday breaks.

“They can color, they can make a butterfly, they can make a fish, a gnome, a necklace, and a bouquet of flowers,” she said. “And there’s an egg with a clothespin, and when you open it up you either see a little chick or a bunny.”

Smith said the wide range of choices offered plenty of opportunities for family fun.

“The parents are very helpful with their children,” she said. “And the children will say, ‘This is really fun!’”

CeCe Pilon said she likes to see the parents interacting with their children.

“I don’t think we see enough of that,” she said. “So, it’s good to see parents coming together with their kids.”