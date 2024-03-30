Wyandotte’s UpNDown Gallery hosts third annual mermaid-themed show

By SUE SUCHYTA

WYANDOTTE – Mermaids were spotted near the Detroit River March 29 as UpNDown Gallery celebrated International Mermaid Day by opening its third annual mermaid-themed art show.

The art exhibit, “From the Deep,” runs through May 6 at the gallery, 3205 Biddle Ave., which is about a block from the Detroit River.

Gallery owner Jenny Senior said the work of 16 artists is featured in the show.

“It’s magic,” she said. “Little girls love mermaids, and so it carries on, it’s fun and it’s definitely exotic.”

Senior said mermaid lore isn’t limited to the oceans, and while there are mermaid stories associated with the Great Lakes, her first exposure to mermaids was from “Peter Pan.”

Artist Wendy Pate of Trenton said her grandmother inspired her to tap into her creativity.

“We spent many summers together doing different projects,” she said. “I was at the show last year and it got me thinking that maybe I could do this.”

Pate said she spent the past year collecting materials and practicing. Her mixed media piece in the show has moss, wood, rocks, trinkets and items she disassembled and repurposed.

“So, it’s just whatever my imagination pops into my head,” she said. “My grandmother and I used to laugh because she used to ‘junk things up,’ and she used to put sparkles all over everything, and so I am trying to do that with this in a more streamlined way to make a beautiful piece.”

Pate said creating artwork “fills her empty spaces.”

“I have a lot of energy – I just have to be doing something,” she said. “So, if I am not doing something for my tutoring business, this is what I do in my quiet time when I don’t want to watch TV.”

Artist Erica Chappuis of Grosse Ile Township said she has been creating mermaid-themed art for many years.

She grew up in Arlington, Va., and took classes at the Corcoran and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., before earning a bachelor’s degree from Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

“My parents both came from Liverpool, so the whole seafaring theme started to become important, and then that started to go into more fantastical things,” Chappuis said.

Her work, “Tender Mer-Seas,” an acrylic with three-dimensional elements, which features a mermaid baptizing her baby, is on display in the show.

Chappuis said her father, an artist, was visiting Aix-En-Provence in the south of France in 2018, at age 93, and was visiting an area known for its beautiful fountains. He sent her a photo of a fountain from the 1600s with a carving of a mermaid baptizing her baby.

Intrigued by the idea, she had begun working on her own image of a maternal mermaid when her father suddenly became ill and was hospitalized.

“The last conversation we had, he texted me after bypass surgery, and we had a whole conversation about this painting, and all the details that I was putting on there, like the seashell and the driftwood, and the scales and the little christening gown,” Chappuis said. “We had the conversation and all of a sudden, he became tired, and two hours later, he was gone, so our whole life was kind of bookended by art.”

She said she saved their last conversation on her phone.

“So, I spent a lot of time on this painting, and it’s a very special painting for me because it came from my father’s inspiration,” Chappuis said.

Another artist capturing mermaid imagery, Wyandotte native Liz Faszcza, said art provides a great way for her to relieve stress.

“I own two businesses: The Coffee Lounge in Wyandotte, and I own the Hair Lounge, so I’m actually a hair stylist, so my art usually comes through hair,” she said. “But recently I just kind of picked back up pencils and pens and paints and I started to go into it, and here I am.”

Faszcza said she has been inspired by the Wyandotte art scene, and this is the first show at which she has displayed her work.

“I love the ocean – I love everything about it, and so the mermaid is like the fantasy of it,” she said. “I love the imagination of any kind of art, but the mermaid is definitely imagination.”