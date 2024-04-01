Dingell discusses McLouth cleanup, Jefferson corridor project

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) discussed the McLouth site cleanup progress and the Jefferson Avenue corridor project March 27 with Wayne County, Trenton and Environmental Protection Agency officials.

EPA on-scene Coordinator Brian Kelly and Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe joined Dingell in the parking lot of Sibley Gardens overlooking the former McLouth Steel Co. site, where the buildings are down but cleanup concerns remain as temporary storage of new Ford pickups fill acres of the property.

Kelly said that by the end of the first year of the EPA’s investigation of the McLouth site cleanup, they have gotten a broader understanding of the site, and they did groundwater and surface sampling, which provides them with an idea of what they need to do as they move into the second year of the investigation.

He said the site belonging to MSC Land Co. LLC, the Moroun family company listed as the McLouth site’s owner, and Detroit Steel Co. parcels are both part of the Superfund cleanup site.

Kelly said the settlement agreement required that MSC spent its money to demolish the buildings, remove waste, asbestos and polychlorinated biphenyls, and the EPA is investigating what pollutants remain on the site.

He said the EPA will likely investigate what pollutants are deeper in the soil, which will tie in with the investigation that the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center is doing with respect to the sediments that are in the water.

“The immediate threat of the asbestos, the waste piles, the PCBs, all of that has been removed, and now it’s the further study of what’s down underground,” Kelly said. “The settlement agreement between the EPA and MSC specifies ways that they could start developing as soon as they want, but they need to test the soil and they need to give EPA what those plans are so that we can determine whether it would interfere with the long-term cleanup.”

Dingell said sediment will be tested near BASF in Wyandotte, near Arkema in Riverview and from the McLouth site to Elizabeth Park in Trenton.

She said they will hold quarterly meetings with state, county and EPA officials to provide Downriver communities with updates on the cleanups.

Turfe said he’d like to see MSC put something on the former McLouth site that will make the community thrive and bring jobs to the area.

“Years ago, when the plant was there, it brought a lot of jobs and businesses,” he said. “Any revenue stream is always a benefit to the community.”

Dingell said there is good news coming on the Trenton power plant as well.

“We wanted to keep the air clean, but there will be good news there later this year, too,” she said.

Dingell and Turfe were later joined at Elliot’s Bakery, 2636 W. Jefferson Ave. in Trenton, by co-owner Kris Davidson, Trenton City Councilmember Richard Benedetti, City Administrator Dean Creech, and, from the Downriver Community Conference, Executive Director Jim Perry, Economic Development Administrator Jazmine Danci and Economic Development and Strategy consultant Tim Keyes to discuss the upcoming Jefferson Avenue Corridor project.

The project, spearheaded by the Downriver Community Conference, received $550,000 of federal money to do preliminary planning and reconstruction of the Jefferson Avenue corridor, which ties together multiple Downriver communities. The project goals are to benefit small businesses, encourage economic development and enhance the area as a Downriver social hub.

Dingell said the Downriver Community Conference holds all of the different communities together.

“This is a very viable downtown, and Elliott’s Bakery celebrated its 90th birthday,” she said. “We want to hear from everybody here as we address issues like environmental issues down on the riverfront.”

Dingell said they want to bring more customers into Trenton’s downtown, and they want to help ensure that the city and the broader region has a good tax base.

She said that it is a lot easier to get grants for a region.

Kris Davidson, co-owner of Elliott’s Bakery with her husband Brad, said the DCC grants have been a “huge success” for them.

“The most recent grant that we got, with the University of Michigan, we completely re-did our website, and that launched in January,” she said.

Davidson said their wedding cake business increased substantially as a result of their new website, and they’ve sold more wedding cakes in the first quarter already that they usually do in a year.

She said they are seeing a lot of first-time customers as a result of their new website as well.

Keyes said the DCC received a grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, of which $150,000 went to small businesses, like the $10,000 that went to Elliott’s Bakery for its new website.

Davidson said they added $2,500 of their own money to the $10,000 grant to complete the website project.

“Downtown Trenton has literally exploded in the last six years,” she said.

Benedetti said Trenton has lost a lot of its tax base in the past and faces ongoing challenges but is moving in the right direction.

“We’d love to see things at McLouth right away, but we know they are still in an uphill battle to get it cleaned up,” he said. “Riverside is finally down, and hopefully in a year or two, we’ll see some things happening there. DTE’s going down, but we have a project that’s going in, and, at some point in time, they will put it all out there.”