Dearborn Hills Golf Course 2024 season opener set for April 5

The first 9 holes of the historic Dearborn course to open

DEARBORN – Dearborn Hills Golf Course will welcome golfers back to its greens April 5 weather permitting. Patrons can enjoy nine holes of golf at the historic 101-year-old course managed by the Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Dearborn Hills Golf Course holds a rich history, with golf being played on this site since 1923,” Facility Coordinator Jordan Al said. “The vision of long-time Dearborn resident Robert Herndon brought this course to life. Upon his passing in 1986, he left a lasting legacy by deeding the course to the city.

“We’re proud to care for his vision and that of the city, to provide excellent parks and recreation options for our residents and visitors every day at Dearborn Hills.”

This season comes as the city continues to complete construction, grounds preservation, and other infrastructure projects at the course after major flooding caused damage to the historic site three years ago.

In 2021, the city opted to intermittently close Dearborn Hills to mitigate weather-related damages to the course and logjams along the neighboring Rouge River. The course was closed to the public for all of 2022 while the city focused on repairs and course improvements to ensure that nine holes could be opened at the course in 2023 for the 100th anniversary of Dearborn Hills.

Since then, the city has continued to oversee the restoration of the course and renovations to the public clubhouse in hopes of reopening all 18 holes this year.

“We are excited to open nine holes at the course to players this spring as we prepare to unveil crucial improvements to Dearborn Hills later this year,” Parks and Recreation Director Sean Fletcher said. “Since adopting the course nearly 40 years ago, the city of Dearborn and the Parks and Recreation Department have remained committed to offering a top-notch option for golf enthusiasts at Dearborn Hills.

“We’re proud to build on this legacy and then some, by working toward creating a golf and recreation experience complete with a dedicated event space, a full-time restaurant, and a banquet center that overlooks this historic 18-hole course.”

Golfers and league organizers can book a tee time to golf nine holes by going to DearbornHills.com. More information on golf outings is also available at the website.

The city’s second municipally-owned course, Mystic Creek, in Camp Dearborn in Milford, will open later this spring.

For additional information about golfing in Dearborn, call 313-563-4653.