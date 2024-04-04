Fake marshal steals money from man

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A man pretending to be a U.S. marshal tricked a man into wiring him $3,300 on March 3 to take care of what he claimed were outstanding arrest warrants for the victim’s son.

The man was told that the U.S. Marshals Service computers were down, necessitating the need for wire transfers.

The wire transfers were obtained at a CVS on King Road in Trenton, a CVS on Eureka Road in Southgate, and a Walmart on Dix-Toledo Road in Southgate.

The fake marshal then told the man to meet downtown the next day at a courthouse to resolve the warrants.

When the man discovered his son did not have outstanding warrants and that he had been defrauded, he filed a police report. The advising police officer told him not to go to the courthouse, to not answer any texts or calls from unknown numbers, and to contact his financial institution about what had occurred.