Heights Fire Department promotes 2 firefighters

HEIGHTS – Two Dearborn Heights firefighters received their official promotions April 1 at a City Hall ceremony. City Clerk Lynne Senia presided over the swearing-in ceremony for both firefighters.

Nathaniel (Nate) Kean, an eight-year veteran of the department, was promoted to EMS coordinator, equivalent to the rank of a department lieutenant. Kean has spent much of his Dearborn Heights tenure focusing on EMS/Rescue-related responsibilities, including serving as an EMS instructor and coordinator for the department, serving as a member of the department’s EMS Committee, teaching EMS re-certification classes for other department firefighters, and teaching public CPR classes.

Kean also plays an active role in securing grants for the department, having recently written and submitted a $50,000 equipment grant, and assisting with writing another $1million grant earmarked toward the purchase of a new fire truck.

He also represents the department in numerous physical fitness-related activities, including the recent Fight for Air event, which was held at Comerica Park – where several hundred fighters from throughout the area “suit up” in their full firefighting gear and make several trips up and down the stadium’s bleacher steps in a timed competition.

Firefighter Lucas Golden also was promoted to the rank of firefighter II during the ceremony. A seven-year veteran of the department, Golden’s firefighting/EMS experience also includes serving as an EMS medic with another community prior to joining the DHFD.

In addition to his DHFD responsibilities, Golden has served as a paramedic instructor at the Oakland County Community College Fire Academy since 2010. He also serves as a member of the Special Response Team, and has completed additional training on specialized skills, including trench rescue, rope rescue, building collapse and machinery entanglement.

In his new capacity, Golden will be responsible for driving and operating fire engines and squad supervision.

“These are both well-deserved promotions” Fire Chief David Brogan said. “They have demonstrated highly professional conduct throughout their careers, they are dedicated to their profession, they are both eager to share their knowledge by serving as subject matter expert trainers, they have excellent interpersonal skills and work wonderfully with the public. We are delighted to have them in our department.”

“These two firefighters are true assets to our fire department,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “They are great examples of what we (and the public) expect from professional firefighters – outstanding skills, professional conduct, and the ability to connect well with our residents and business owners. I congratulate both gentlemen on their well-deserved promotions.”