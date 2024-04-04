Pelham Road resurfacing begins April 8

TAYLOR — Resurfacing of Pelham Road, between Van Born and Ecorse, will begin on April 8. It will be completed by the fall.

It will require pavement repairs, concrete base course repairs, hot mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, drainage structure adjustments, driveway approach replacement, concrete sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk ramps, turf establishment, pavement markings and new signage.

The Pelham Road project is a Wayne County Department of Public Services project with a cost sharing component for Taylor and Allen Park.

Multiple road construction projects planned this year for that general area. There will be a Michigan Department of Transportation project on Southfield starting after the National Football League Draft in Detroit that will increase traffic backups. So will a rehabilitation project of Pinecrest in Allen Park that starts later this spring. (See related story.)

For more information, contact the Wayne County 24-hour customer service center at 888-ROAD-CREW (888-762-3273) or go to www.waynecounty.com.