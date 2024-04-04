Speeding driver found with drugs, active warrants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 35-year-old Taylor man was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m. March 19 on Fort Street near Ford Avenue after a traffic stop for speeding turned into an arrest for possession of crystal methamphetamine.

The man was also wanted for multiple felony arrest warrants.

He initially refused to provide his legal name, was confrontational and refused to exit the vehicle.

His passenger, a 30-year-old Flat Rock woman, pulled her hoodie over her face and refused to provide her first name. It was eventually determined that she was wanted on a fugitive warrant, and was taken into custody.