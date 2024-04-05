Dearborn Council, mayor address coyote concerns

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Residents’ concerns about the risks of urban coyotes attacking children and pets were addressed by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud during an April 4 City Council Committee of the Whole meeting.

Recent sightings documented on social media raised concerned and prompted an unusually large turnout at the meeting.

Hammoud said that coyotes, which are predatory in nature, go after smaller animals, whether they are vermin, small cats or small dogs.

“We’re just trying to have a conversation publicly and to seek residential input,” he said.

After calling local vendors, Hammoud said the city has identified two options: educating residents, or trapping and relocating coyotes.

“You can try to educate the residents of the community on what to do if they see a coyote,” he said. “It’s easier said that done, but you can talk to them about how to make sure your yards are clean, you don’t have waste out, and you stay in attendance with your pets and with your children.”

Hammoud said he saw an article that described how to go after a coyote with an umbrella to encourage them to run away.

“I don’t know if we are going to equip 110,000 residents with 110,000 umbrellas to chase coyotes every time you see one, but there’s a whole bunch of FAQs, ABCs that you can do if you see a coyote,” he said. “That’s one method.”

Hammoud said another approach would be to forcibly remove the coyotes.

“In the research that we have done, whether you’re trapping, whether you’re culling, ultimately moving the coyote from its current habitat will result in the loss of that animal, because you can try to move it to a different community and it will not survive in that new community,” he said.

Hammoud said he does not have the authority to decide what is done on city property, and only the City Council has the authority to approve those decisions.

He said he wants to dispel rumors that the administration can act without coming to the public or to the council.

Hammoud said they want to address people’s concerns, and understand that people’s fears are real.

“When you have children in your backyard, you are going to be fearful,” he said. “I have two daughters, and I am not putting my two daughters in the backyard by themselves, but if I come across a coyote in my backyard, I am going to be more cautious.”

Hammoud said an information campaign can dispel some of people’s fears, but, ultimately, city officials will defer to council with respect to what they believe is the best path forward.

He said he welcomes the thoughts of those who advocate coexistence.

Humane Society volunteer Lauren Dolega of Franklin, who is a humane policy advocate, said coyotes have a positive impact on the ecosystem and suggested ways to safely coexist with them.

She said removing and killing animals does not reduce coyote populations or address the root cause of animal and human interactions.

Dolega said when coyote social structure is interrupted, it encourages more breeding, larger litters and migration.

She said coyotes are opportunistic feeders, and while they help curb the rodent population, they learn that they can find food easily around people.

Dolega urged people to not leave pet food bowls outside, to keep garbage and compost in closed containers, and to pick up fallen fruit and birdseed from the ground.

She urged owners to never leave small dogs outdoors unattended.

“I would encourage council members to focus on long-term management solutions instead of engaging in an endless and expensive cycle of trapping and killing coyotes,” she said.