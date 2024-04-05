Dearborn Heights City Council claims mayor usurped its authority

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Attorneys for the City Council filed a motion to intervene in the Swope, Vanderplow and Hart lawsuit versus the city, contending Mayor Bazzi’s backroom deal negated the council’s authority.

When the City Council defunded the salaries of Police Directors Paul Vanderplow and Kevin Swope at its Jan. 9 meeting, Police Chief Jerrod Hart said the directors would remain fully employed.

Hart, Swope and Vanderplow then filed suit against the city Jan. 29, claiming violations of the Whistle Blower Protection Act and other transgressions.

The attorneys for the City Council, Kassem Dakhlallah and Gary Miotke, contend that when the council removed the budget allocations for Swope and Vanderplow’s salaries, it was within its legislative authority to do so.

Mayor Bill Bazzi ordered Swope and Vanderplow to remain in their positions and carry out their duties, and in doing so failed to respect the city council’s legislative authority, the city council’s attorneys said.

The attorneys contend that Hart, Swope and Vanderplow, by their own admission, had a backroom deal in place with Bazzi and Corporation Counsel Roger Farinha when they filed the lawsuit.

Three days after the initial suit was filed, a stipulated order for a preliminary injunction nullified the city council’s resolution defunding Swope and Vanderplow’s positions, which in turn stripped the body’s legislative authority with respect to resolution.

The attorneys said that when Bazzi and Farinha initiated a deal with the plaintiffs, it eliminated the council’s authority and did not consult with any of the body’s members.

Dakhlallah and Miotke also contend that Farinha violated his legal and ethical duties to his client, the city council, by entering into an injunction without consulting with the body.

The council, therefore, contends it is acting to protect its constitutionally protected legislative authority, which the body believes Bazzi and Farinha fraudulently usurped.