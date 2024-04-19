Dearborn Public School art show fills COMPAC with color, talent

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – An explosion of color, texture and talent was unveiled April 3 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, showcasing Dearborn Public Schools student art work during April Arts Month.

Dearborn High School junior Mohamed Bazzi, whose charcoal drawing was on display, said he has been creating artwork since he was 8 or 9 years old. He said he likes to work in pencil, ink and color pencils, and sees using his art skills in a future career.

Bazzi said it is important to focus on improving one’s own work, and not comparing yourself to someone else.

“I like creating things and I like to be able to tell stories,” he said.

Isla Pomeroy, 8, a second-grader at Whitmore-Bolles Elementary, is already creating art, with her chalk pastel drawing entitled “Aurora Borealis” on display at the student show.

She said she experiments with different ways of making art, which she says makes her happy.

“It’s fun, it’s entertaining,” Pomeroy said. “And if someone says something mean about yours, just try your best.”

Fordson High School outstanding senior artist Sunda Mohamed has been making jewelry since her junior year.

She said she loves to create things, and making jewelry allows her to fulfill that need.

Mohamed encourages others to pursue whatever art they enjoy.

“If you enjoy it, you are going to continue on doing it,” she said.

Duvall Elementary third-grader Toni Ross was smiling as she posed by her traced self-portrait that was on display.

“Art really gives me a sense of creativity, to reach out and feel the rest of the world,” she said.

Ross said that when she’s working on art, ideas flow through her head, so she likes to draw them and illustrate her ideas. She said she also likes to draw with chalk on the blacktop at school.

“Ever since I was little, I loved to do arts and crafts, with Wikki Stix, maybe paints and color pencils,” she said. “I really express myself in pencils.”

Featured senior artists in the student exhibit include Lauren Boyce from the Michael Berry Career Center, Hasenaat Shamel and Sundas Mohamed of Fordson High School, Moises Gomez Martinez and Gabriella Palmeri of Dearborn High School, Isabella Sierzputowski and Lauren Boyce of Edsel Ford High School, and Fatma Alamery of the Dearborn Virtual K-12 School.

Other student artists of note include two-dimensional artists Sasha Cheiab, River Oaks special education; Odai Almeshwet, Woodworth special education; and Ali Ghailabb, high school level special education; Mehdi Bazzi, K-2 at Becker Elementary; Myah Baqmaan, 3-5 at Whitmore-Bolles Elementary; Hadi Baydoun, Stout Middle School; Grace Hausch, 9-10, Virtual K-12 School; and Yara Reda, 11-12, Fordson High School.

Three-dimensional artists of note include Heba Othman of Nowlin Elementary special education; Antonio Grant Polo, Edsel Ford High School junior, special education; Alexis Joran, 3-5, Whitmore-Bolles; Joud Hamdan, middle school student at McCollough-Unis K-8 School; Lila Ryan, 9-10, Dearborn High School; and Ali Chehab, 11-12, Dearborn High School.