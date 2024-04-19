Federal grant should help reduce Southgate water main breaks

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Mayor Joseph Kuspa announced that the city will receive a $900,000 grant for three pressure relief valves at the city’s water delivery system during the April 17 City Council meeting.

He said he was invited to a grant award presentation by U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-13th District) April 8 in Detroit that took place in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue.

“It was donning the NFL draft shirt at the time,” Kuspa said. “It was pretty cool.”

He said 16 recipients participated in the ceremony, representing non-profit organizations and municipalities within Thanedar’s district.

Kuspa said the valves will reduce the spikes in water pressure that the city often experiences because the city is so close to the water treatment plant in Allen Park.

“We are the first city online to receive the brunt of these pressure variations,” he said. “These new industrial valves will make a real difference in preserving the integrity and longevity of our aging water mains.”

Kuspa said the valves are projected to reduce local water main breaks by 40 to 60 percent annually.

“It is important to note that this is the first time that the city of Southgate has received funds through the Congressional Direct Spending program,” he said. “Congressman Thanedar is the first congressman to provide those funds to our community.”

Kuspa said Thanedar met with city officials last year to learn of the city’s needs, then followed through with funding for the much-needed project.