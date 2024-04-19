Southgate seeks funding for accessible baseball field

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The Parks and Recreation Commission hopes to find funding for an accessible baseball field, City Councilmember Ed Gawlik Jr. said during the April 17 council meeting.

Miracle League fields are designed with a rubberized surface to allow access to children with physical and cognitive challenges. Bases and the pitcher’s mound are painted onto the rubberized surface to eliminate the raised obstacles present in traditional fields.

“It’s specifically designed to remove barriers and create an inclusive play experience for all children,” he said.

Gawlik said the project would cost $1.5 million, and city stakeholders are actively looking for funding sources, with $300,000 earmarked for the project already.

“Anytime you hear about Miracle Fields, we would be the only one Downriver,” he said. “The closest one now is in Southfield.”