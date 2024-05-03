Riverview mayor covers challenges and wins during State of the City

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – In a State of the City address sponsored by the Southgate Rotary, Riverview Mayor Andrew Swift covered the city’s challenges and wins May 1 at Arnaldo’s Banquet Center while also recognizing local businesses.

The third annual event serves as a scholarship fundraiser for students at Riverview Community and Gabriel Richard high schools.

Swift said that among the challenges the city faces, the potential closure of the landfill is its most pressing challenge.

“It’s widely recognized that losing the revenue generated by the landfill presents a significant financial predicament for our general fund,” he said. “Anyone familiar with budgeting understands that simply cutting expenses won’t suffice when facing a 30 percent loss in income.”

Swift said City Manager Jeff Dobek and his team have worked hard to create a balanced budget for the City Council’s consideration, which includes a temporary 2-mill increase in public safety funding for one year.

“This measure will enable us to maintain our current level of service until we determine the revenue generated from excise taxes on dispensaries and royalties from our new gas plant,” he said.

He said the operating agreement with DTE and Riverview Energy Systems for a $75 million renewable natural gas plant is estimated to produce at least $400,000 a year in royalties.

Swift said the introduction of cannabis dispensaries has presented an additional challenge in the past year.

“Once our residents were allowed to vote on the sale of recreational marijuana, we had our direction and now have several new businesses,” he said. “I personally want to thank all the dispensary owners who stayed out of the rhetoric during the campaign and just waited for the people to speak.”

Swift said Riverview continues to attract new and vibrant businesses.

“In the last few years, we’ve added well over 200 new and expanded businesses,” he said. “Yes, some of those weren’t successful, but at least they chose Riverview as their best shot at success.”

Swift said the Police Department received a grant award through the Michigan Association of Police Chiefs to pay an initial accreditation fee, and two years of the accreditation policy management system.

He said accreditation is a proactive process and an ongoing “health check” of the Police Department as it defines its processes and its execution.

“This process supports a culture of continuous improvement through voluntary commitment to review best practices and how we chose to apply them,” he said. “Internal reviews and external validation by outside parties increases trust and transparency with those you serve and your team.”

Swift said the Fire Department is working to identify specific direction based on its priorities, and to more efficiently utilize available resources.

“Some elements of the strategic plan are developing a recruiting and staffing plan to rebuild our employee roster and stabilize department staffing levels, maintaining a high degree of awareness, and training to address anticipated aging needs and demographics within our community,” he said. “Our fire department will also be focusing on our senior facilities to reduce and eliminate obstacles impeding their response.”

Swift also covered highlights, plans and upcoming events for the Riverview Highlands Golf Course, the Recreation Department and the Riverview Veterans Memorial Library.

He also focused on the work being done by the Public Works Department with the city’s aging infrastructure, and with the Finance and Human Resources departments.

Swift praised the city’s staff, its commissioners and volunteers, as well as its community partners.

When available, the State of the City address will be posted online at youtube.com/@RiverviewMich/videos.