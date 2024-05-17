Crestwood Family Fun Day impacted by rain, low attendance

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Whether it was the rain, misinformation or conflicts with Mother’s Day weekend, the second Dearborn Heights Family Fun Day of 2024, held May 11 at Crestwood High School, was sparsely attended.

While donor support was strong, the event might have benefited from better publicity, and as a result, the bounce houses set up in the gym were under-utilized and the craft stations were largely empty.

Those who did attend, though, didn’t have to wait in line to enjoy pizza, hot dogs or ice cream, or to make cards, paint rocks or pot flowers for Mother’s Day gifts.

Volunteer Debbie Wencel said the organizers hope to learn from their mistakes during the first year and continue to grow the free Family Fun Days throughout the city in the future.

“We’re trying to get back to ‘old school’ where everybody gathers together as families, gets away from the TV and their screens and hang out together,” she said.

Councilmember Nancy Bryer hopes the family-centric events will provide fun for children and adults.

“It’s just a fun day for everybody to get together,” she said. “And there’s no cost.”

City Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton said it was a great event.

“We thank Councilman Wencel for the idea, and it brings everyone together, and it gives our families a chance to enjoy each other, their time, and not have to worry about whatever’s going on and the expense, because it’s all free,” she said. “So, it’s a really great event, and I’m excited about this.”

Organizer and Councilmember Tom Wencel said everything is free as a way of giving back to the community.

“It’s affiliated with Jaime’s Kids, our non-profit, to make all donations tax-deductible, and we operate on a zero profit – everything that’s donated goes back into it,” he said.

Wencel said many of the activities focused on the upcoming Mother’s Day, with card and gift-making stations.

“I preach family activities all the time, and it’s just an honor to put this on, and go through all the work to get the sponsors to pay for this,” he said. “They pay for 90 percent of this.”

Wencel also praised the 40 high school students who volunteered their time to help run the event.

The third and final Dearborn Heights Family Fun Day will be a Robichaud High School sometime this summer.