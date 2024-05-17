Families enjoy petting zoo visit at Henry Ford Centennial Library

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Instead of signing out books, families found themselves checking out Tilly the alpaca, Dominic the donkey and other Carousel Acres animals May 7 at Henry Ford Centennial Library.

Phyllis Diller the goose and Angel the mini pony joined the cast of the visiting menagerie that included bunnies, baby goats, a sheep and a calf.

Carousel Acres of South Lyon animal caretaker Steve Kozma said children are excited by any of the animals that will come up to greet them at the fence.

His wife and animal caretaker, Cherie Kozma, said the bunnies are popular, as are the alpaca, the goats and the bottle-fed calf.

“Such joy when I see that smile from ear to ear, I know I’ve done my job, because that’s what it’s about,” she said. “It’s bringing them happiness.”

Cherie Kozma said she enjoys watching children interact with the animals and learn that they don’t have to be afraid of them, but they do have to respect them.

Librarian and head of youth services Susan Jelic said this is the first petting zoo they have brought to the library grounds in quite a while.

She said it was a school year-end activity for the children’s Animal Club.

Children’s Librarian Marwah Ayache, who heads the children’s Animal Club, was excited by the strong turnout, despite the intermittent rain.

“We’ve had about 125 people here already and it’s only been about 30 minutes, so I’m very happy that they came in the rain,” she said.

Ayache said the experience is amazing for children.

“I grew up going to the zoo, so I’ve always seen animals, but sometimes kids don’t have the access or ability to go to the zoo, so to bring it to them to see it here is pretty fun and exciting, just to see them experience animals,” she said.

Jelic said she is grateful that the library is able to provide a petting zoo opportunity for the community.

For more information about other upcoming events at the Dearborn public libraries, go to dearbornlibrary.org.