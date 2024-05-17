Lincoln Park Sears site demolition begins

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Demolition of the former Sears site began the second week of May to make room for commercial condos, independently-owned units that are part of a larger structure.

Asbestos remediation occurred prior to the visible exterior demolition.

The development, a project of A. F. Jonna Development LLC of Bloomfield Township, is designed to attract viable commercial tenants.

Jordan Jonna, partner and executive board member of A. F. Jonna Development LLC, said his company is looking forward to redeveloping the site, which he predicts will bring new, attractive businesses to the city to support the corner.

The City Council approved Act 381 Tax Incremental Funding and a Brownfield reimbursement agreement to support the project.