Mayor honors Allen Park HS cheer team for state title

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – The Allen Park High School cheer team was honored May 13 by Mayor Gail McLeod for its March 2 Division 2 Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship, the team’s sixth time in the top slot.

The team trains with head coach Julie Goodwin and assistant coaches Tina Johnson, Meghan Megill and Carolyn Morris.

McLeod commended the team for its hard work, dedication, teamwork and commitment, and for bringing honor upon themselves, the school and the community.

The team members are: Ella Anselmi, Daryn Bailey, Baylee Benedetti, Ella Brown, Emmery Cole, Delilah Cotton, Allison Gombos, Hazyl Hall, Leslie Hernandez, Peyton Keys, Ava Matelic, Khalen Mulligan, Abigail Obrycki, Ashten Omodio, Kate O’Riley, Ella Peschke, Sophia Ramey, Ava Rice, Kennedy Shiveley, Gabrielle Simpson, Makenna Truran, Samantha Unger and Peyton Will.