Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Soccer supporter superstars honored by Dearborn Council

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Youth soccer participants and Dearborn city officials honor Abbas Alwishah during the May 7 City Council meeting for his dedication to Michigan Football Club, a non-profit soccer club for children, especially refugees.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – City officials honored superstar youth soccer supporters Abbas Alwishah, Samir Alnasir and Mohamed Nasser during the May 7 City Council meeting, with an enthusiastic crowd of young players in attendance. 

Alwishah was honored for his dedication to the Michigan Football Club, a non-profit soccer club for children, especially refugees. 

Nasser, who is retiring after founding and volunteering for 20 years with the Michigan Yemeni Sports Association, was honored for his “dedication, passion and vision” and for his transformative influence on countless young athletes over the years. 

He was known for creating a nurturing environment where youth could grow, learn and excel on and off the field. 

Alnasir, who founded the Dearborn United Soccer Club in 2008, was honored for his dedication, passion and vision that has transformed the lives of countless young athletes. 

He was also recognized for creating an environment in which young athletes could develop, discover and shine on and off the field.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Samir Alnasir (sixth from left), founder of the Dearborn United Soccer Club, is honored by the Dearborn city officials, who presented him with a soccer ball they signed during the May 7 City Council meeting.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Mohamed M. Nasser (sixth from left), founder of the Michigan Yemeni Sports Association, is honored by Dearborn city officials during the May 7 City Council meeting for his 20 years of dedication, passion, vision and devotion to young athletes.