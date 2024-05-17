Soccer supporter superstars honored by Dearborn Council

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – City officials honored superstar youth soccer supporters Abbas Alwishah, Samir Alnasir and Mohamed Nasser during the May 7 City Council meeting, with an enthusiastic crowd of young players in attendance.

Alwishah was honored for his dedication to the Michigan Football Club, a non-profit soccer club for children, especially refugees.

Nasser, who is retiring after founding and volunteering for 20 years with the Michigan Yemeni Sports Association, was honored for his “dedication, passion and vision” and for his transformative influence on countless young athletes over the years.

He was known for creating a nurturing environment where youth could grow, learn and excel on and off the field.

Alnasir, who founded the Dearborn United Soccer Club in 2008, was honored for his dedication, passion and vision that has transformed the lives of countless young athletes.

He was also recognized for creating an environment in which young athletes could develop, discover and shine on and off the field.