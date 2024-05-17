Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Southgate honors Arbor Day poster contest winners

Southgate Mayor Joseph Kuspa honors first-place Arbor Day poster contest winner Sophia Kennedy of Allen Elementary School during the May 15 city council study session.
Southgate Mayor Joseph Kuspa honors third-place Arbor Day poster contest winner Jesina Ruci of Allen Elementary School during the May 15 city council study session.

By SUE SUCHYTA

SOUTHGATE – Mayor Joseph Kuspa honored three youth Arbor Day poster contest winners during the May 15 City Council study session. 

Sophia Kennedy of Allen Elementary was the first-place winner, with Nicole Cossyleon of Fordline Elementary receiving second-place honors and Jesina Ruci of Allen Elementary earning a third-place recognition. 

Kuspa said there were a tremendous number of entries, which made it difficult to select three finalists. 

“They were all very creative, and it is interesting that they are getting other media involved,” he said. “Some are three-dimensional now.” 

The three winning entries will be on display through the end of May in the entrance lobby of Southgate City Hall, 14400 Dix-Toledo Road.