Southgate honors Arbor Day poster contest winners

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Mayor Joseph Kuspa honored three youth Arbor Day poster contest winners during the May 15 City Council study session.

Sophia Kennedy of Allen Elementary was the first-place winner, with Nicole Cossyleon of Fordline Elementary receiving second-place honors and Jesina Ruci of Allen Elementary earning a third-place recognition.

Kuspa said there were a tremendous number of entries, which made it difficult to select three finalists.

“They were all very creative, and it is interesting that they are getting other media involved,” he said. “Some are three-dimensional now.”

The three winning entries will be on display through the end of May in the entrance lobby of Southgate City Hall, 14400 Dix-Toledo Road.