Taylor man charged in fatal shootings

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy arraigned and jailed Gabriel Kiershaun-Dajuan Toler, 36, of Taylor May 17 for two shooting deaths and a non-fatal shooting that occurred May 5 in Detroit.

Toler, who was arrested May 14, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Hollie Stoops, 41, of Lincoln Park and May Hernandez, 28, of Monroe.

He is also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder for the non-fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Taylor man.

Other charges include four counts of felony firearm and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The triple shooting occurred the afternoon of May 5 in the 3800 block of 33rd Street following the alleged escalation of an argument between Toler and Hernandez.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 28, with a June 3 preliminary exam.