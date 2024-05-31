Council honors top five Crestwood seniors

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Crestwood High School’s top five graduating seniors, who are bound for Ivy League and other prestigious universities, were honored May 28 by the City Council and the school district trustees.

Co-valedictorian Maher Harp, with a 4.755 GPA, has been accepted at Harvard University.

Co-valedictorian Isabella Jomaa, with a GPA of 4.711, has been accepted at Havard, Yale and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Co-salutatorian Ali Slim, with a GPA of 4.6136, has been accepted at Havard, Columbia and Duke.

Co-salutatorian Mehdi Nassredine, with a GPA of 4.6, has been accepted at Havard, Princeton, Yale, Columbia and Cornell.

Senior Rami Eter, with a 4.44 GPA, has been accepted at John Hopkins University and the University of Michigan.

All have been awarded significant scholarships, and have been recognized for their academic and leadership achievements.

City Councilmember Hassan Ahmad said they are honoring not only their individual achievements but the value of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

“As they embark on the next chapter of their academic journey, let us continue to support and celebrate their successes, knowing that they will undoubtedly make a positive impact to our world.”