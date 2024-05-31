Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce annual golf outing set for July 25

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Golf Outing on July 25 at Lakes of Taylor Golf Course, 25505 Northline Road, Taylor. The event is a day of networking, fun and friendly competition.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 for individual golfers, and $600 for a foursome. Hole sponsors are available for $250.

“I am looking forward to hosting our Annual Golf Outing,” DACC President Kelli Vanden Bosch said. “This event offers a great day of golf and a valuable opportunity for chamber members and the community to connect and network in a relaxed setting.”

The presenting sponsor is Les Stanford Chevrolet. Other sponsors include Dearborn Public Schools, Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Morse Moving & Storage, The Henry Hotel — An Autograph Collection, Center Street Wealth Management, and SERVPRO of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

To register or for more information, go to www.dearbornareachamber.org/event/2024-dacc-annual-golf-outing-at-lakes-of-taylor

The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce provides 200+ members with the opportunities and resources to engage and network with other businesses, enhancing financial growth and professional development while contributing to a thriving community.