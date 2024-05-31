Dearborn holds 98th annual Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance

By SUE SUCHYTA

DEARBORN – The city held its 98th Memorial Day Parade May 27, following Michigan Avenue from Outer Drive to Brady Street, with a remembrance ceremony held afterward on the Historical Museum grounds.

Despite threatening clouds, the rain passed over the parade, but a military flyover was prevented not by the weather but by a malfunctioning hanger door that grounded the aircraft.

The clouds didn’t discourage attendees or the participants, though, as residents lined Michigan Avenue for a symbolic ceremonial horse-drawn military funeral procession, with help from The Henry Ford, the Detroit Mounted Police Division and the Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home.

The parade featured fire engines and police cars, honor guards, veteran contingents and the city’s high school and middle school bands.

The participating veteran groups included the Ford Veteran Network Group, the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council and Ritual Team, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 267, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 259, Dearborn Detachment 152 Marine Corps League, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, General Henry Dearborn AmVets Post 4, Montford Point Marine Corps League Detachment 158, the American Legion Fort Dearborn Post 364, the American Legion Riders Chapter 364, the University of Michigan-Dearborn Student Veterans Association, the Michigan Veterans Foundation, and the Dearborn American Legion Post 173.

Civic organizations, scout groups and other non-profits participated as well.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District) walked the parade route along with state Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-15th District), City Clerk George Darany and the Dearborn City Council.

A World War II-era Rosie the Riveter, Delphine Tedeski-Klaput, 99, of Ypsilanti, also rode in the parade.

Three veterans served as the parade’s grand marshals: Marine Lance Cpl. George Cassar, who served in Vietnam, and who served in the military from 1966 to 1969; Navy Seaman Ed Gorczyk, who served in Vietnam, and was in the service from 1966 to 1968; and Army Sgt. Chris Killion, who joined the Army in 2001 and was deployed in 2003 to Iraq. All three received multiple Purple Hearts.

The ceremony, which was held after the parade, on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden-Ross House, featured the Divine Child High School Band and vocalist talents of Maria Saad, who sang the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

Featured speakers included Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Gorczyk, followed by the ritual team posting of the colors, a rifle salute, taps and the recession of the ritual team with the flag-draped casket during the symbolic funeral procession.