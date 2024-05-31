Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Dearborn holds 98th annual Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Divine Child High School Marching Band performs in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The city held its 98th Memorial Day Parade May 27, following Michigan Avenue from Outer Drive to Brady Street, with a remembrance ceremony held afterward on the Historical Museum grounds.

Despite threatening clouds, the rain passed over the parade, but a military flyover was prevented not by the weather but by a malfunctioning hanger door that grounded the aircraft. 

The clouds didn’t discourage attendees or the participants, though, as residents lined Michigan Avenue for a symbolic ceremonial horse-drawn military funeral procession, with help from The Henry Ford, the Detroit Mounted Police Division and the Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A ceremonial funeral procession with a horse-drawn wagon preceded Dearborn’s 98th annual Memorial Day Parade May 27, made possible with help from The Henry Ford, the Detroit Mounted Police Division and the Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home.

 

The parade featured fire engines and police cars, honor guards, veteran contingents and the city’s high school and middle school bands. 

The participating veteran groups included the Ford Veteran Network Group, the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council and Ritual Team, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 267, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 259, Dearborn Detachment 152 Marine Corps League, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, General Henry Dearborn AmVets Post 4, Montford Point Marine Corps League Detachment 158, the American Legion Fort Dearborn Post 364, the American Legion Riders Chapter 364, the University of Michigan-Dearborn Student Veterans Association, the Michigan Veterans Foundation, and the Dearborn American Legion Post 173.

Civic organizations, scout groups and other non-profits participated as well. 

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-12th District) walked the parade route along with state Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-15th District), City Clerk George Darany and the Dearborn City Council. 

A World War II-era Rosie the Riveter, Delphine Tedeski-Klaput, 99, of Ypsilanti, also rode in the parade.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A ritual team performs a symbolic military funeral service during Dearborn’s May 27 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

 

Three veterans served as the parade’s grand marshals: Marine Lance Cpl. George Cassar, who served in Vietnam, and who served in the military from 1966 to 1969; Navy Seaman Ed Gorczyk, who served in Vietnam, and was in the service from 1966 to 1968; and Army Sgt. Chris Killion, who joined the Army in 2001 and was deployed in 2003 to Iraq. All three received multiple Purple Hearts. 

The ceremony, which was held after the parade, on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum’s McFadden-Ross House, featured the Divine Child High School Band and vocalist talents of Maria Saad, who sang the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

Featured speakers included Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Gorczyk, followed by the ritual team posting of the colors, a rifle salute, taps and the recession of the ritual team with the flag-draped casket during the symbolic funeral procession.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Dearborn Police Honor Guard lead Dearborn’s 98th annual Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Dearborn Fire Department Honor Guard and city firefighters march in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud rides in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (second from left, D-12th District), walks in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
City Clerk George Darany (back left) and City Councilmembers Robert Abraham, Leslie Herrick, Kamal Alsawafy, Michael Sareini, Mustapha Hammoud and Gary Enos walk in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photos by Sue Suchyta
Above and below, the Dearborn High School Marching Band performs in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Delphine Tedeski-Klaput (second from left), a World War II Rosie the Riveter, 99, of Ypsilanti, watches the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 from the reviewing stand.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Dearborn Goodfellows participate in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Dearborn City Councilmembers Gary Enos (second from left) and Michael Sareini, State Rep. Erin Byrnes, and Councilmembers Ken Paris, Leslie Herrick and Kamal Alsawafy wave from the reviewing stand during the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Friends of Animals of Metro Detroit participate in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Kiwanis and Key Club members participate in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Wayne County Community College Honor Guard participates in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Scouts from Divine Child participate in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Miller Elementary School Kindness Squad participates in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Sacred Heart Scouts participate in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photos by Sue Suchyta
Above and below, the Edsel Ford High School Marching Band participates in the 98th annual Dearborn Memorial Day Parade May 27 along Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Dearborn City Councilmembers Michael Sareini (left), Mustapha
Hammoud, Kamal Alsawafy, Gary Enos, Ken Paris, Robert Abraham and Leslie Herrick attend Dearborn’s May 27 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Divine Child High School Band performs May 27 at the Dearborn Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Vocalist Maria Saad (third from left) sings the national anthem as Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council Commander Rick Neveu (left), Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, and veterans and Parade Grand Marshals Ed Gorczyk (Navy), George Cassar (Marine Corps) and Chris Killion (Army) listen during Dearborn’s May 27 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud speaks during the May 27 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Keynote speaker and parade grand marshal, Navy veteran Ed Gorczyk (left), addresses attendees during Dearborn’s May 27 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, as Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council Commander Rick Neveu listen.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A veteran ritual team performs a gun salute during Dearborn’s May 27 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.