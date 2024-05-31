Trenton holds Saturday Memorial Day Parade and ceremony

By SUE SUCHYTA

TRENTON – The city’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony, held May 25, was blessed with sunshine and warm weather as firetrucks, floats, veterans, bands and other community supporters traveled down West Road.

Police vehicles and firetrucks led the way, followed by veteran organizations, scouts, dancers, baton twirlers, youth baseball players and bands.

Vietnam War veteran Carl Hahn served as the parade’s grand marshal.

Those traveling the parade route supplied copious amounts of candy, much to the delight of attending children.

Mayor Steven Rzeppa, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) and State Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District) were among the politicians walking the parade route, while members of the Taylor Shrine Club Downriver covered the distance in miniature cars, entertaining attendees.

The Trenton Civic Commission presented standout parade participants with awards, including the Elton LaBelle scouting award to Girl Scout Troop 77525, the spirit award to the twirlers from Janet’s School of Dance, the patriotism award to the G.I. Joe military display, the marching unit recognition to the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps, the marching band award to Arthurs Middle School, and the Civic Commission best overall award to the American Legion Post 200 of Taylor.

The ceremony following the parade included the music of the Seaway Chorale, which sang the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony, and “God Bless America” at the close, which featured bagpiper Tyge Cawthorn.

Rzeppa served as the master of ceremonies, with the scheduled speakers including John Riling III, Michigan president of the Vietnam Veterans of America; Dingell; Robert Kamin, American Legion Post 426 post commander; James Dishnau, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1888 commander; Randy Walker of the Wayne County Veteran Affairs office; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1888 Chaplain Ron Bunea.

Wreaths were placed at the veterans memorial by representatives from Trenton VFW Post 1888 and the Auxiliary; Vietnam Veterans of America Downriver Post 259; Trenton’s Disabled American Veterans; American Legion Post 426, as well as its Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion branch and the Legion Riders; Trenton Knights of Columbus; UAW Local 372; the Taylor Shrine Club, the Tin Lizzies; the Trenton Civic Commission; the G.I. Joe display representatives; Girl Scout Troop 77525; and the Military Order of the Purple Heart 127 of Wyandotte.

The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute by the American Legion Wyandotte Post 217 Americanism Veterans Honor Guard Rifle Team, followed by taps.