Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Trenton holds Saturday Memorial Day Parade and ceremony

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart places a wreath at the Trenton War Memorial during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – The city’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony, held May 25, was blessed with sunshine and warm weather as firetrucks, floats, veterans, bands and other community supporters traveled down West Road. 

Police vehicles and firetrucks led the way, followed by veteran organizations, scouts, dancers, baton twirlers, youth baseball players and bands.

Vietnam War veteran Carl Hahn served as the parade’s grand marshal.  

Those traveling the parade route supplied copious amounts of candy, much to the delight of attending children. 

Mayor Steven Rzeppa, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) and State Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District) were among the politicians walking the parade route, while members of the Taylor Shrine Club Downriver covered the distance in miniature cars, entertaining attendees. 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Trenton Baseball Association participate in the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

The Trenton Civic Commission presented standout parade participants with awards, including the Elton LaBelle scouting award to Girl Scout Troop 77525, the spirit award to the twirlers from Janet’s School of Dance, the patriotism award to the G.I. Joe military display, the marching unit recognition to the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps, the marching band award to Arthurs Middle School, and the Civic Commission best overall award to the American Legion Post 200 of Taylor. 

The ceremony following the parade included the music of the Seaway Chorale, which sang the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony, and “God Bless America” at the close, which featured bagpiper Tyge Cawthorn.

Rzeppa served as the master of ceremonies, with the scheduled speakers including John Riling III, Michigan president of the Vietnam Veterans of America; Dingell; Robert Kamin, American Legion Post 426 post commander; James Dishnau, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1888 commander; Randy Walker of the Wayne County Veteran Affairs office; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1888 Chaplain Ron Bunea. 

Wreaths were placed at the veterans memorial by representatives from Trenton VFW Post 1888 and the Auxiliary; Vietnam Veterans of America Downriver Post 259; Trenton’s Disabled American Veterans; American Legion Post 426, as well as its Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion branch and the Legion Riders; Trenton Knights of Columbus; UAW Local 372; the Taylor Shrine Club, the Tin Lizzies; the Trenton Civic Commission; the G.I. Joe display representatives; Girl Scout Troop 77525; and the Military Order of the Purple Heart 127 of Wyandotte.

The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute by the American Legion Wyandotte Post 217 Americanism Veterans Honor Guard Rifle Team, followed by taps.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Residents line West Road in Trenton for the start of May 25 Memorial Day Parade.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Parade Grand Marshal Carl Hahn, a Vietnam War veteran, greets attendees May 25 during Trenton’s Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Downriver Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America walk in the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Veterans march in the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Boyd W. Arthurs Middle School band perform May 25 in the Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Photo by Sue Suchyta
Girl Scouts participate in the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Twirlers from Janet’s School of Dance participate in the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) marches in the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Taylor Shrine Club Downriver entertain during the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps entertain during the May 25 Trenton Memorial Day Parade on West Road.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Trenton Mayor Steven Rzeppa (left) speaks during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony as state Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District), U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (fourth from left, D-6th District) and veterans representatives listen.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Seaway Chorale sing the national anthem during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony in Trenton.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (left, D-6th District), speaks during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony in Trenton, as state Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District) and Trenton Mayor Steven Rzeppa (fourth from left) listen.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A member of the Disabled American Veterans places a wreath at the Trenton War Memorial during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Bagpiper Tyge Cawthorn plays “God Bless America” during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony in Trenton.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of American Legion Post 217 of Wyandotte’s Americanism Veterans Honor Guard Rifle Team perform a salute during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony in Trenton.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A bugler plays taps during a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony in Trenton.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Wreathes pay silent tribute at the Trenton Veterans Memorial following a May 25 Memorial Day ceremony.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps receive a marching unit award following the March 25 Memorial Day Parade on West Road in Trenton.