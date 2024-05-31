Trenton HS figure skating team honored for B-level first place win

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – The Trenton/Carlson/Wyandotte B-level figure skating team members and coaches were honored at the May 20 Trenton City Council meeting for its first-place win in state competition.

The B-level (intermediate) team scored 12 points in each category – jumps, moves and spins – to earn the top spot with 36 points.

Berkley/Royal Oak/Ferndale took second place with 35 points, with Midland in third place with 29 points.

Sandy Moss, Amber Dinellari and Stephanie Riker coach the Trenton/Carlson/Wyandotte B-level team, whose members are Caitlin Bentley, Lexi Galuszka, Delaney Hale, Rebecca Kubiak, Natalia Michelis, Montana Vyletel, Antoinette Bredeken, Adriana Dionisi, Abigal Durham, Kailyn Schlact, Addison Somerset and Mattison Somerset.

Trenton/Carlson/Wyandotte also sent its C-level (low) team to state competition, where it earned 20 points, placing 10th in a field of 14.