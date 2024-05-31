Trenton mayor honors city’s top 10 seniors

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – Mayor Steven Rzeppa and the City Council honored the city’s top 10 seniors at the May 20 council meeting, as they shared their college plans.

Trenton High School’s top 10 seniors and their grade point averages, are, in ascending order: Kian Catabian, 4.3273; Kaitlyn Bullard, 4.3395; Joshua Tittle, 4.3576; London Williams, 4.4094; Emily Smith, 4.4121; Delaney King, 4.421; Allison Marshall, 4.4386; Kira Johnson, 4.503; Clare Hodge, 4.5179; and Blake Chesney, 4.5273.

Catabian will attend the University of Michigan to study civil engineering, while Bullard will attend UM-Dearborn to study chemistry.

Tittle will attend Western Michigan University to study aviation, while Williams will attend Central Michigan University to study biomedical sciences on a pre-med track.

Smith will attend U-M to study psychology on a pre-med track, while King will double major at U-M in psychology and music.

Marshall will attend Michigan State University to major in psychology, while Johnson will attend CMU to study education.

Hodge will attend U-M to study biology on a pre-med track, while Chesney will attend the University of Notre Dame to study political science on a pre-law track.