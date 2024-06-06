Two in custody after police chase

TAYLOR — Two people were arrested this morning after a traffic stop near the Southland Mall/Trader’s Point area resulted in a chase and two school lockdowns.

The two Hispanic males involved in the traffic stop attempted to flee, police said, but law enforcement officials “darted” their vehicle with a StarChase GPS tracking device.

The men fled to an area behind Trillium Academy, 15740 Racho Blvd., before getting their vehicle stuck, police said. They attempted to flee on foot, and apparently may have been armed before being taken into custody.

Taylor, Michigan State Police, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Brownstown police and others assisted during the incident, which included the use of helicopters, drones and four K9 units. Trillium and Gudith Elementary School, 22700 Sibley Road, Brownstown, were in lockdown.