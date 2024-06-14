Adventure begins at Heights summer library program kickoff

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – An adventure-themed summer reading program begins with fun-filled activities 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at Caroline Kennedy Library, Director Michael McCafferty announced at the June 11 City Council meeting.

Storyteller Adam Mellema kicks off the event at 11 a.m., followed by a noon exotic animal visit.

At 1 p.m., adventures in local cuisine will take center stage, followed by 2 p.m. trivia time.

Throughout the event, inside and outside activities abound, including sensory bins, a photo booth, scavenger hunt, sand art and games.

Signup for the summer reading program is encouraged throughout the event.

The Caroline Kennedy Library is at 24590 George St. For more information, call 313-791-3800 or go to dhcl.michlibrary.org.