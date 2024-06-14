Allen Park man wins $500,000 Powerball prize

ALLEN PARK – A phone call from his son tipped off an Allen Park man that he had won a $500,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Benjamin Pauline, 49, matched the five white balls in the March 30 Powerball Double Play drawing to win the prize: 20-29-43-57-63. He bought his winning ticket at the Stop & Go, 13785 Allen Road in Southgate.

“My son and I stopped to buy a few Powerball tickets at the store we always play Lottery at,” Pauline said. “The day after the drawing, me and my wife were on our way to an Easter party when I got a call from my son. He said, ‘You might want to check your Powerball tickets because a $500,000 winner was sold at the Stop & Go, and it wasn’t me.’

“When we arrived at the party, my son scanned my tickets on his Lottery app. As we scanned them, I was starting to lose hope that I was the big winner, and then finally we scanned the last one and $500,000 came up on the screen with confetti. It was unreal!”

Pauline visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new home, invest, and take care of his family.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and may be watched live online at www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states; Washington, D.C.; U.S. Virgin Islands; and Puerto Rico.