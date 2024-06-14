Bark on Biddle continues its popular run, walk and sit

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Bark on Biddle continued its success as furry friends and the people who love them descended upon the waterfront May 31 to June 2 for the annual fun-filled event.

With food and drink plentiful for two- and four-legged attendees, guests visited vendor booths, listened to music, entered contests and frolicked in sprinklers and foam.

The Ultimate Air Dog jumping competition made a big splash as professional pooches showed off their moves as they jumped into a swimming pool and highlighted their high air tricks, retrieval and swimming skills.

Attendees were able to enter contests with their dogs, competing for prizes in everything from a Smooch your Pooch showcase, a trick contest, a furball competition, and wiener dog and corgi races.

Costume contests each day brought out the cleverly costumed canines, who resembled tacos, hot dogs, sheep and more.

A safe, chemical-free foam booth was a hit with dogs and people, while a bounce house was reserved for children of the human variety.

Local animal rescue organizations were also on hand to bring awareness to their groups and connect more owners with fur-ever friends.