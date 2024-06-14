Dearborn Summer Market kicks off season June 14

Market events will be held monthly in west Dearborn through September

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Summer Market returns for the summer months June 14 at Bryant Branch Library, 22100 Michigan Ave. Food and artisan vendors will set up shop on the second Friday of each month through Sept. 13.

The Summer Market, formerly known as the Dearborn Farmers and Artisans Market, managed by the West Downtown Dearborn Development Authority, affirms Dearborn’s commitment to the community and local businesses with the help of a Business Services Team from the Economic Development Department. The market will be open on the following dates throughout the 2024 season:

• June 14

• July 12

• Aug. 9

• Sept. 13

“The Dearborn Summer Market is a local favorite and is more than just a food and artisanal market,” Economic Development Director Jordan Twardy said. “It’s a community-building event that brings residents and visitors together.”

Having been a staple in the city for over 10 years, the Dearborn Summer Market provides a community gathering space while bolstering small businesses and entrepreneurs. This year, the market will feature seasonal, local, Michigan-made products and goods, bakeries, non-profit and community organizations, and more. Continuing in its traditions, the market will also offer classes, workshops, and educational activities for participants of all ages.

This year, the market will showcase a mix of traditional, new, and exciting events and activities for the summer months. Special children’s events and musical performances will provide entertainment for the whole family.

“We are proud to partner with our event sponsors to bring this cherished summer tradition to Dearborn,” Twardy said. “Thanks to our partners, we are able to provide enriching programs and options to our community, support entrepreneurs, and bring awareness to the countless benefits of access to local products and supporting small business.”

For a list of vendors and more information about the Dearborn Summer Market, go to DearbornSummerMarket.com.