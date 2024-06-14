Heights Council approves cameras for city buildings

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The City Council approved $20,358 for surveillance camera systems for city buildings, including the libraries, during its June 11 meeting, based on Innovation and Technology Director David Cooper’s request.

Cooper said some buildings need additional cameras, while other cameras are being replaced. Forfeiture funds and the library budget will contribute to the amount allocated for the purchases.

He said the city buildings receiving equipment are the Eton and Berwyn Senior Centers, the Canfield Community Center, the Richard A. Young Recreation Center, both libraries and the Justice Center.

Cooper said he is adding more cameras to existing systems, as well as replacing cameras that he was unable to make operational.

He said the new cameras will be 5 megapixels, which is a significant improvement over some of the 2 megapixels currently in use.