Linda Land returns to Melvindale city clerk post

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Former City Clerk Linda Land was approved June 5 by the City Council to fill the role left vacant by Diana Zarazua’s May 2 resignation.

Zarazua, who ran unopposed in 2023, had served as city clerk in the past. Land, who served in the post prior to Zarazua’s most recent term, did not run for city clerk in 2023 in a bid for the mayoral spot, but lost in the primary to former councilmember and current Mayor Nicole Shkira and then incumbent Mayor Wheeler Marsee.

The council vote was unanimous, with Councilmembers Dawn Cartrette, Julie Rauser, Scott Frederick and Stan Filipowski casting affirming votes. Joe Jackson and Saleim Abuali were absent from the meeting.