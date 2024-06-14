Many city buildings closed June 17 for Eid Al-Adha

DEARBORN – In observance of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Dearborn Administrative Center and all branches of the Dearborn Public Library will be closed on June 17. The 19th District Court will be closed on June 17 and 19.

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., will be open during regular business hours from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the Senior Services Center will be closed for the holiday.

The Dearborn Ice Skating Center, 14900 Ford Road, will be open during regular hours on June 17. For more information on availability, call 313-943-4098.

Curbside trash and recycling collection are not affected by the holiday. The normal collection schedule will continue between June 17 and 21.