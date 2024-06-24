Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Adventure Begins with Dearborn Heights summer reading program

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Children work on sand crafts during the Adventure Begins summer reading program kickoff event June 22 at the Caroline Kennedy Library in Dearborn Heights.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA
Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Food, fun, crafts and demonstrations greeted residents at the Caroline Kennedy Library June 22 to encourage children, teens and adults to sign up for the summer reading program Adventure Begins. 

Storytelling kicked off the day’s events, followed by an exotic animal exhibit.

Local cuisine was available for sampling, as were trivia games for the children and adults.

Sensory bin guessing for prizes proved popular with the younger set, as did sand art crafts in the youth library wing. 

Throughout the four-hour event, staff were on hand to encourage residents to enroll in the summer reading program. 

For more information about programs at the Dearborn Heights libraries, go to dhcl.michlibrary.org.

 

Photos by Sue Suchyta
Above and below, children work on sand crafts during the Adventure Begins summer reading program kickoff event June 22 at the Caroline Kennedy Library in Dearborn Heights.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Children take on the challenge of guessing the contents of sensory bins to win prizes during the Adventure Begins summer reading program kickoff event June 22 at the Caroline Kennedy Library in Dearborn Heights.