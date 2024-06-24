Adventure Begins with Dearborn Heights summer reading program

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Food, fun, crafts and demonstrations greeted residents at the Caroline Kennedy Library June 22 to encourage children, teens and adults to sign up for the summer reading program Adventure Begins.

Storytelling kicked off the day’s events, followed by an exotic animal exhibit.

Local cuisine was available for sampling, as were trivia games for the children and adults.

Sensory bin guessing for prizes proved popular with the younger set, as did sand art crafts in the youth library wing.

Throughout the four-hour event, staff were on hand to encourage residents to enroll in the summer reading program.

For more information about programs at the Dearborn Heights libraries, go to dhcl.michlibrary.org.