Pawcella fundraises for Friends of Animals of Metro Detroit

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Pawchella, a three-day festival, raised money for Friends of Animals of Metro Detroit June 21 to 23 at the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center, 16121 Reckinger Road.

The experience, which welcomed both humans and their furry friends, served as a benefit to help support the more than 2,500 animals helped by FAMD annually.

Friday night kicked off the event with an Artists Unleashed concert, with country music singer and musician Trey Taylor, songwriter Darcy Moran, musician Celeste Jones and the band Lester, and indie rock singer and songwriter Danny Van Zandt scheduled to perform.

Saturday followed a street fair format, which began with a pack walk, formerly known as the Mutt Strut.

The day’s entertainment included two live bands, with West of Windsor in the morning and Sunglasses After Dark in the afternoon. Food trucks, exhibitors, a cornhole contest and raffles were featured throughout the day.

A massive adoption event scheduled for Sunday, hosting shelters from the metropolitan Detroit area, will help match animal with their fur-ever homes.

For more information about FAMD, go to metrodetroitanimals.org.