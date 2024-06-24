Teen drowns at Camp Dearborn

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

MILFORD – Hamtramck teen Alhasan Dahbali, 17, drowned the afternoon of June 17 in a Camp Dearborn lake, 20 feet from shore, in six feet of water.

The public beach at Lake 1, which does not have lifeguards, has signs posted indicating that those swimming do so at their own risk.

The teen was discovered missing by his companions shortly after 1 p.m., and his body was recovered by divers at 2:53 p.m.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department was helped by the Michigan State Police and dive teams from Genessee, Livingston and Wayne counties, and from Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

The waterfront was reopened the next day.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud expressed his sincerest condolences to Dahbali’s family and the Hamtramck community.

“Our hearts are with the family of the young man who tragically lost his life at Camp Dearborn,” Hammoud said. “We appreciate the Milford Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Dearborn Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Dearborn police for their swift response and support.”