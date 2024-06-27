Police sergeant first on fire scene

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Trenton Police Sgt. Scott Stadler arrived ahead of firefighters at a reported residential fire on Woodmont Avenue the afternoon of May 1 and ensured that all of the residents were safely out of the house.

Upon arrival, Stadler entered the house through an open attached garage door and saw a significant amount of smoke on the main floor, but no flames.

He then spoke to the people in the backyard and ascertained that all of the occupants were out of the residence, where a kitchen fire on a stove had been put out with a blanket. He then stayed until firefighters arrived on the scene.