Suspect sought

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — The identity of a young man whose image was captured on a surveillance camera at 4:30 a.m. May 18 in the 3100 block of 9th Street is being sought by the Wyandotte police detective bureau, which is investigating a crime that occurred in the area at that time.

The young man is white and of average build, and was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and baseball cap, with black athletic shoes and cross body strap.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Joseph Carr at 734-324-4433 or at [email protected].