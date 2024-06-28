Dearborn Heights mayor and council at impasse over budget

City services could shut down July 1

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The City Council refused to consider Mayor Bill Bazzi’s city budget June 25 until he delivers city salary W-2 information, with Bazzi warning about the impact of a city shutdown.

At press time June 28, the City Council had a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. to consider whether to pass the budget, which would allow it to avoid a July 1 shutdown of non-essential services.

Updates will be posted this website.

Two resolutions to bring the city budget up for discussion and a vote were brought to the floor by Councilmember Nancy Bryer during the June 25 council meeting, but neither received a second, so they were not discussed nor voted upon.

The budget under consideration would be in effect from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

Council Chairman Mo Baydoun said there were a lot of budget issues that still need to be ironed out, and he said he has had many conversations with city administrators, council members, the chief of staff and the mayor.

“I just want to make it very clear that if anybody states that this council has not been working diligently with this administration, that is a complete, utter lie,” he said. “We have worked hand-in-hand and there are certain things that still need to be ironed out, but I do believe that we will be able to come to an agreement.”

Councilmember Hassan Saab said he wants a balanced, transparent city budget.

He said the council asked for W-2 information for city employees to reflect actual wages and compensation, and was denied.

“I am a firm believer that, in the mayor’s words verbatim, that if we got to give a raise or a bonus, it’s got to be across the board,” Saab said. “I’ve seen what this administration has done was pick and choose who gets bonuses and who gets raises and who gets positions, and this was my main reason I cannot support this budget.”

He said the City Council asked for a “confidential secretary” position to be removed, but it was added back.

Saab said he asked for a grant writer position to be added to the budget, and was told that his request was not possible.

He said he also asked for more ordinance officers to help alleviate city blight, but that was disregarded.

“When emails go out saying we are refusing to work with the administration, or we are anti-police or anti-union, and we want everybody to quit their jobs and stop working and not get paid and not have health care is false,” Saab said. “I want nothing more than a clean, healthy budget and potentially give raises to our employees that deserve it across the board.”

He said for someone to get “a $100,000 raise” right before the end of the year, or someone getting a $5,000 raise or bonus “is evil and illegal. It goes against the charter and it is illegal.”

Bazzi said if the city budget is not passed by June 30, all city services except emergency services will be shut down.

He said there would be no trash pickup or public works services, and youth and senior recreation programs would be suspended.

“I will not tolerate these rogue individuals’ attempts to coerce us into continuing to do business without a budget, which is illegal by state law, then try to convince the public the administration is violating the law,” Bazzi said. “We have been shooting at a moving target. Frankly, we have a few council members that appear to be more interested in disrupting the city’s operations and satisfying their own agendas than working to propel our city forward.”

Bazzi said the city council cannot pick and choose who should or should not get raises, and their opinions should not be voiced publicly at council meetings.

“It is unprofessional, unproductive, damaging to the contract negotiation process, and damaging to the remaining employees’ morale,” Bazzi said. “I would like to grant raises to all our employees for the great work they do. However, the available funds simply don’t allow for this, and we all need to accept and deal with that reality.”

He said he would not release federal W-2 payroll forms to the council, and claimed that to do so would be a violation of federal law.

Bazzi said he compromised by providing a summary of payroll figures by department, which he said was characterized by some council members as withholding information.

The mayor said he is deeply concerned over the inconvenience residents would face should a shutdown of city services become necessary.

“That would truly be a worst-case scenario,” Bazzi said. “But I need to make it perfectly clear – we have presented more than one balanced budget, as state statutes require, to the council, which they have rejected. If it is not approved this week, I have no choice but to initiate a city-wide shutdown.”