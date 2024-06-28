Lincoln Park to fix retention basins

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The City Council approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act grant funds June 24 to evaluate and improve the retention basin’s pumping and electrical distribution system.

Department of Public Services Director John Kozuh explained the recommendations of Project manager James Hollandsworth of Hennessey Engineering at the city council meeting.

Hennessey Engineers and Fishbeck Engineers will provide the work, which will be funded with a $89,550 secured ARPA grant, and Hennessey and Fishbeck personnel will evaluate the sanitary sewer retention basin’s pumping and electrical equipment.

Hollandsworth explained the scope of the work in a June 19 memo to Kozuh, explaining that the collection system was originally designed as a combined system for stormwater runoff and wastewater, which has since been separated into two systems.

He explained that Lincoln Park has a network of sewers and pump stations that eventually send wastewater to the Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority through the River Drive Intercept for treatment at the Downriver facility.

Hollandsworth said that wastewater enters the River Drive Intercept at four regulating points: the Applewood, River Drive, Farnham and Highland regulators, which limit the flow based on contract capacity.

He said that when there is more flow into the system than the contract capacity, excess overflow goes to the Lincoln Boulevard and Emmons Boulevard pump stations. Those pump stations flow directly into the River Drive junction chamber, and then to the Lincoln Park retention basin through a 60-inch diameter sewer, which retains the excess sewage.

Hollandsworth said the retention basin has a wet well with six submersible pumps that were designed to handle 14,000 gallons per minute, which gives each pump station a 163-cubic-foot-per-second capacity. The basin stores the excess sewage until it can be discharged into the River Drive interceptor sewer.

He said the study will determine whether the retention basin’s pumps are operating at the intended design capacity.

Hollandsworth said three of six pumps at the retention basin were rebuilt last year.

He said the study will also inspect the electrical equipment supplying power to the submersible pumps and look at the cause of pump failure.

“The main control panel and monitoring system at the retention basin facility are recommended to be replaced as part of the previous asset management plan,” Hollandsworth said. “The city would also like to investigate if improvements to the pumping capacity of the system are possible within the confines of the existing layout of the station.”

He said completing a Basis of Design for improvements at the retention basin is the first step in identifying what improvements are necessary.