Southgate explains impact of GFL sale to Priority Waste

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The impact of the recent sale of Green for Life’s Detroit-area residential business to Priority Waste was explained by City Administrator Dan Marsh during the June 20 City Council meeting.

Media reports indicate that GFL is selling 75 southeastern Michigan municipal collection contracts to Priority Waste effective July 1, with approximately 800 employees and 500 waste trucks and pieces of equipment included. The contracts are characterized as “low-margin residential contracts.”

The bright green GFL trucks will eventually be repainted and rebranded, but the change will take a while to occur.

The deal impacts 700,000 customers and represents $150 million in annual revenue, according to media reports. GFL reportedly hopes the sale will allow it to pay down some of its debt.

Canadian-based GFL entered the U.S. market in 2016 when it purchased Rizzo Environmental.

Marsh said city officials recognize that residents and businesses are experiencing diminishment issues with the level of service from GFL trash collectors, which GFL has admitted is due in part to the transition to Priority Waste, with call-offs and staffing issues.

“I did talk with someone from Priority Waste today, and he indicated they are putting a tremendous amount of pressure on GFL to get current on all outstanding issues, including the replacement of parts, before the takeover would happen,” he said. “So, they are working with us to get GFL’s service improved.”

Marsh said he believes that, overall, the move to Priority Waste will be beneficial.

“All aspects of the current contract would be maintained; however, they do have some unique operational strategies,” he said. “They incorporate a lot of technology into their operations.”

Marsh said all of the Priority Waste trucks are outfitted with cameras inside and out, which monitor the drivers throughout the entire day, and that information is live-fed to a Priority Waste facility so they can see an issue as it occurs.

He said Priority Waste personnel can also go back and look at truck camera footage if a customer reports a specific concern at a given address or time.

Marsh said Priority Waste officials can communicate directly with the driver in question with performance feedback, which can result in improved operational accountability.

“Another benefit with Priority is that we will have a customer portal,” he said. “This portal will allow us any type of complaints or issues that we are having, comments, requests, we can communicate directly to them through this portal.”

Marsh said the city can also directly see any residents’ complaints communicated to Priority Waste through the portal and can see what response is given to those complaints.

He said Priority Waste has indicated that it will be eliminating the older and less reliable GFL trucks, and will forward GFL calls to Priority Waste for at least 90 days.

“So, overall, we are optimistic about the transfer,” Marsh said.