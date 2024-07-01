Dearborn Heights City Council passes amended budget, avoids shutdown

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – After a 3 hour 30-minute meeting June 28, the City Council passed an amended city budget, averting a July 1 city shutdown of non-essential services.

The vote was 5-2, with Councilmembers Hassan Ahmad, Mo Baydoun, Nancy Bryer, Robert Constan and Denise Malinowski-Maxwell in favor, and Councilmembers Hassan Saab and Tom Wencel opposed.

The council then unanimously passed a second resolution, calling for an additional $750,000 budget cut, with Saab strongly implying it should come from the engineering services allocation.

Constan amended the budget motion, adding the following sentence on the advice of City Council Attorney Gary Miotke: Moreover, in adopting this budget resolution, the following changes shall be incorporated in and made to the detailed materials most recently presented as part of the city council agenda to be part of the detailed budget to arrive at and adapt to the final budget.

The changes to the budget, read by Ahmad, include: adding one police officer in the Ordinance Department; adding four additional sergeant positions in the police department; amending the 50 patrol officers budget to 45 positions; amending all Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan, clerical positions to reflect the correct salary stated in the collective bargaining agreement; removing the human resources confidential secretary position; removing the Freedom of Information Act coordinator, the logistic coordinator, and the crime analyst positions from the Police Department; removing $75,000 from the Police Department overtime allocation; removing $75,000 from the Fire Department overtime; and removing the 5 percent salary increase for the deputy comptroller.

Ahmad said the listed changes would provide a $177, 241 budget surplus.