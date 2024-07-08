Sunshine draws crowds to Wyandotte’s Independence Day Parade

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Sunny weather and a patriotic mindset drew appreciative crowds and enthusiastic participants to Wyandotte for its annual Independence Day Parade on July 4 along Biddle Avenue.

First responders, veterans and volunteers made the parade happen, with the Wyandotte Police Department honor guard leading the parade, followed by police cruisers, fire, rescue and medical response vehicles.

Politicians were plentiful, with Mayor Robert DeSana and members of the City Council leading the way, along with state Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-4th District), state Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District) and U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-13th District).

The parade’s grand marshal, Rod McLean, a 30-year Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, rode in an open landau horse-drawn carriage.

Many veteran groups took part in the parade, including Wyandotte Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1136, Vietnam Veterans of America Downriver Chapter 259, Military Order of the Purple Heart Downriver Chapter 127, American Legion Riders, Polish Legion of American Veterans Wyandotte Post 74, Disabled American Veterans Downriver Chapter 102, Blue Star Mothers Lake Erie Chapter 184 and U.S. Submarine Veterans.

Musically inclined groups included the Great Lakes Drum Corps Alumni, the Wyandotte Academy Youth Choir, and the Wyandotte Roosevelt High School Marching Band.

Other parade participants included: the Wyandotte Rogalin Dance Troupe, sponsored by the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America; twirlers from Janet’s School of Dance in Taylor; the Wyandotte Stars vintage base ball club; Wyandotte Martial Arts and Fitness Club’s Tang Soo Do Korean Karate students; the Knights of Columbus Wyandotte Council no. 1802; a Jeep enthusiast group; Spectrum Staging’s cast of “Willy Wonka Jr.;” Nankin Hobbies’ remote control car enthusiasts; members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Monguagon Chapter; and the Wyandotte Jaycees.