Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Sunshine draws crowds to Wyandotte’s Independence Day Parade

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Wyandotte Post 74 provide an honor guard during the annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Sunny weather and a patriotic mindset drew appreciative crowds and enthusiastic participants to Wyandotte for its annual Independence Day Parade on July 4 along Biddle Avenue. 

First responders, veterans and volunteers made the parade happen, with the Wyandotte Police Department honor guard leading the parade, followed by police cruisers, fire, rescue and medical response vehicles. 

Politicians were plentiful, with Mayor Robert DeSana and members of the City Council leading the way, along with state Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-4th District), state Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District) and U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-13th District).

The parade’s grand marshal, Rod McLean, a 30-year Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, rode in an open landau horse-drawn carriage. 

Many veteran groups took part in the parade, including Wyandotte Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1136, Vietnam Veterans of America Downriver Chapter 259, Military Order of the Purple Heart Downriver  Chapter 127, American Legion Riders, Polish Legion of American Veterans Wyandotte Post 74, Disabled American Veterans Downriver Chapter 102, Blue Star Mothers Lake Erie Chapter 184 and U.S. Submarine Veterans. 

Musically inclined groups included the Great Lakes Drum Corps Alumni, the Wyandotte Academy Youth Choir, and the Wyandotte Roosevelt High School Marching Band. 

Other parade participants included: the Wyandotte Rogalin Dance Troupe, sponsored by the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America; twirlers from Janet’s School of Dance in Taylor; the Wyandotte Stars vintage base ball club; Wyandotte Martial Arts and Fitness Club’s Tang Soo Do Korean Karate students; the Knights of Columbus Wyandotte Council no. 1802; a Jeep enthusiast group; Spectrum Staging’s cast of “Willy Wonka Jr.;” Nankin Hobbies’ remote control car enthusiasts; members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Monguagon Chapter; and the Wyandotte Jaycees.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Wyandotte Police Department honor guard leads the city’s Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Parade Grand Marshal Rod McLean (right), a 30-year Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, rides in a horse-drawn carriage during Wyandotte’s Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Vietnam Veterans of America Downriver Chapter 259 participate in Wyandotte’s Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Youngsters wait for tossed candy as veteran groups, including the Military Order of the Purple Heart Downriver Chapter 127 pass by during Wyandotte’s Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The youngest members of Wyandotte’s Rogalin Dance Troupe, sponsored by the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, ride down Biddle Avenue during Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Twirlers from Janet’s School of Dance in Taylor participate in Wyandotte’s Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Children scramble for candy during Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade on Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
U.S. Submarine Veterans participate in Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of the Wyandotte Stars vintage base ball club participate in Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Wyandotte Martial Arts and Fitness Club’s Tang Soo Do Korean Karate students participate in Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Great Lakes Drum Corps Alumni participate in Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Wyandotte Academy Youth Choir and supporters participate in Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Supporters of the Wyandotte Academy Youth Choir carry a large flag banner along Biddle Avenue during Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Members of Daughters of the American Revolution Monguagon Chapter participate in Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.

 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Above and below, members of the Wyandotte Roosevelt High School Marching Band participate in Wyandotte’s annual Independence Day Parade along Biddle Avenue.